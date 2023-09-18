Miss SVG pageant Letiesha Barbour wraps up Project IMPACT

“Creating HERstory”, the theme of The GECCU Ltd. sponsored 2023 Community Service Project as part of this year’s Miss SVG Pageant, put on by the Beauty Show Committee, has concluded for contestant number one, Ms. Letiesha Barbour, sponsored by Grenadine House.

After an inspiring week of dedicated efforts and unwavering commitment from our community members, we are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of Project IMPACT (Inspiring More Potential And Creating Transformation). This community-driven initiative has showcased the incredible power of collective action, resilience, and unity in achieving our shared goals.

Project IMPACT, launched 3 September 2023, aimed to bring together residents, organizations, and local leaders to address key challenges and opportunities within our community. Over the course of this week-long endeavor, participants engaged in a wide range of activities, including workshops, sporting activities and educational events, all designed to create a lasting positive impact.

Highlights of the week’s activities included:

Craft Event: This event at the Barrouallie Government School (BGS) saw Grades 4, 5 and 6 students engaged in an afternoon of craft. Students were taught tie-dying skills, bead craft by Quolette Francis of “Bead Waisted” and local “straw” craft by Miss Juan Baptiste from the Barrouallie Handicraft Centre..

IMPACT Mentorship Program – Conference: Interactive session with presentations from Ms. Isola Giddings – Manager at Grenadine House and Dr. Janelle Allen, founder, owner a consultant at MA HR Solutions. Dr. Allen urged all participants going into business to focus on the three Ps: Passion, Planning and Performance.

Empowerment Training Session: This two-day event was organized to nurture the talents and potential of our community by providing skills training and demonstration sessions with small business owners in and around Barrouallie. Participants were given the opportunity to receive basic training areas such as sewing, barbering, massage therapy and electrical installation.

IMPACT Finale: A fun day hosted in the square at the Barrouallie playing field with activities lead by the High Performance Track Club. There were also fun and engaging games, bouncing castle, face painting and the unveiling of a mural created by local artists, including the contestant herself, Ms. Barbour.

In her closing remarks, Letiesha Barbour, Ms. Grenadine House, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Project IMPACT has demonstrated what we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose. Our community has shown extraordinary unity, and determination, and I am confident that the positive change we have initiated this week will continue to reverberate throughout our neighborhoods for years to come.”

As we bid farewell to Project IMPACT, we look forward to building upon the momentum generated during this week of activities. Our commitment to a better, more inclusive, and vibrant community remains unwavering.