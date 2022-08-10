On the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines, two female teenagers who went missing two days apart have been found.

It was reported on Saturday that Julie Julanique Nicholls, 13, had gone missing from her home in Murray’s Village.

Julie, who was last seen wearing a grey and white fine strap top, washout pencil foot jeans, a grey and pink slipper, and sporting braided hair, was found on Wednesday.

As of early Thursday morning, Nikemah Castello, a 14-year-old Sandy Bay resident, had left home on Tuesday morning and had not returned.

On Thursday morning, the Searchlight Newspaper reported that, based on information from the family, the 14-year-old had been located in Stubbs.