Mistress Soufriere By: Meliny Hoyte

Mistress Soufriere, well you put on quite the display
Mistress Soufriere woke up April and blue blue vex
She was steaming and she puffing so you know she really upset
When we woke up,
she made everybody frighten
She didn’t even start to curse yet,
but by her looks alone, made everybody evacuate,
even Shabba partner and his three foot dog ran out of their place
Whole day she had people running up and down,
looking for somewhere to stay,
yes, the madam was really upset,
Mistress La Soufriere
Next morning, madam wasn’t satisfied
So, people were still moving out,
Yes, it was the most vehicle I ever saw pass by
Not too long after,
Mistress Soufriere went “wugudugudugu,”
Started to mumble underneath her breath
Then she let go with one big piece of cursing,
everybody started to fret
Its the most suitcase and plastic bag I ever see
Because how the woman move steamy, everybody had to run from she
And let me tell you something,
Mistress really wasn’t joking,
cause after that it was cursing after cursing
Hold on,
the story isn’t finished yet
On her birthday Mistress woke up and chose violence
And boy oh boy when she blew out the candle,
she captured an audience
Its the most memes I ever saw on that day,
but its safe to say that mistress soufriere did her own hip hip horray