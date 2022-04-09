Mistress Soufriere By: Meliny Hoyte

Mistress Soufriere, well you put on quite the display

Mistress Soufriere woke up April and blue blue vex

She was steaming and she puffing so you know she really upset

When we woke up,

she made everybody frighten

She didn’t even start to curse yet,

but by her looks alone, made everybody evacuate,

even Shabba partner and his three foot dog ran out of their place

Whole day she had people running up and down,

looking for somewhere to stay,

yes, the madam was really upset,

Mistress La Soufriere

Next morning, madam wasn’t satisfied

So, people were still moving out,

Yes, it was the most vehicle I ever saw pass by

Not too long after,

Mistress Soufriere went “wugudugudugu,”

Started to mumble underneath her breath

Then she let go with one big piece of cursing,

everybody started to fret

Its the most suitcase and plastic bag I ever see

Because how the woman move steamy, everybody had to run from she

And let me tell you something,

Mistress really wasn’t joking,

cause after that it was cursing after cursing

Hold on,

the story isn’t finished yet

On her birthday Mistress woke up and chose violence

And boy oh boy when she blew out the candle,

she captured an audience

Its the most memes I ever saw on that day,

but its safe to say that mistress soufriere did her own hip hip horray