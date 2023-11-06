Mitchell Israel gets 38-year prison sentence for murder of wife

Mitchell Israel, aged 61, has been handed a 38-year prison sentence for the act of murdering his wife, Arianna Taylor.

The sentence of Israel occurred today under the jurisdiction of Justice Rickie Burnett.

Israel, who has previously undergone a four-year period of pretrial detention, will now be incarcerated for an additional 34 years in order to fulfil the entirety of his imposed sentence.

Taylor, a nurse of Cuban origin who relocated to St Vincent, was employed at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The incident occurred at an unspecified time after 3 p.m. on January 30, 2020, in the proximity of St. Martin’s Secondary School.