On Thursday, July 21st 2022, Agricultural Officer, Mr Donawa Jackson and Agricultural Instructor, Mr Alston Lynch of Agricultural Region 2, conducted a fertilizer yield response assessment in dasheen production. This assessment was carried out on Mr Godfrey Warren’s farm, located at Francois in District 5 East.

According to Agricultural Officer, Donawa Jackson, the purpose of the fertilizer yield response assessment was to determine the yield per acre based on recommendations given to the farmer with regard to fertilizer rates, the timing of application and placement methods.

He added that the assessment was executed to examine the impact of the Government’s fertilizer subsidies in contributing to the overall production of dasheen.

He further indicated that the findings have shown an overall increase in fertilizer use and yield per acre.

Earlier this year, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines provided massive discounts on fertilizer to farmers due to a significant increase in the price of fertilizer globally. This was done in an effort to reduce the cost of production in the agriculture sector.