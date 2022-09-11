MOA holds activity to train farmers in ‘good agricultural practices’

On Wednesday 7th September 2022, the Extension and Advisory Services Division, through its technical staff in Agricultural Region Two, conducted a field training activity on inorganic fertilizers, foliar fertilizers and organic manure application rates, quantity calculations, application methods and frequency of application on the vegetable demonstration plot established on Ms Ruthlyn Robinson’s farm at Evesham, in Agricultural District 5 West. A total of twenty (20) farmers participated in the field training activity.

The activity was coordinated by Agricultural Officer Mr Donawa Jackson, Regional Supervisor, and Shamika Grant, District Extension officer, together with technical Aides and other support staff of the ministry.

According to Agricultural Officer Mr Donawa Jackson, “the demonstration plot on which the training activity was performed was established as a teaching tool to train farmers in the application of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and compliments classroom training provided under a wider programme for the development of farmers”. He further noted, “a group of selected fruit and vegetable farmers are expected to benefit from this capacity building initiative and will be in a better position to cultivate and supply safe and high-quality food for local consumption”.

This programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

This activity is part of the Resilient School Feeding Programme which is a sub-project of the Mexico-Caricom FAO initiative (Cooperation for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience in the Caribbean) and funded by the Government of Mexico.