MOA Launches Consultations to Aid Farmers Post-Hurricane Beryl

Ministry of Agriculture Hurricane Recovery Consultations

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour will be hosting a series of Consultations to sensitize farmers on the recovery process in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Preceeding these consultations, as part of the UBEC CERC St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project, the Ministry will continue to distribute items to beneficiaries. This time it would be for crop farmers who applied for farm implements.

The distribution of farm implements to beneficiaries of the UBEC CERC St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project funded by the World Bank will commence at 11 am, followed by the consultation at 3 pm.

These activities will take place on the following dates at these venues:

Monday August 12:Farmers from the Marriaqua Valley, South Windward, East and West St. George at the Richland Park Government School

Tuesday August 13:Farmers from Rabacca to Fancy at the Sandy Bay Primary School

Thursday August 15:Farmers from Langley Park to Greiggs at the Colonarie Secondary School

Friday August 16:Farmers from Walliliabou to Lowmans Leeward at the Hope Playing Field in Vermont

Monday August 19:Farmers from Belle Isles to Richmond at the Cumberland Playing Field

Tuesday August 20:Farmers in Kingstown and surrounding areas at the Green Hill Hardcourt

Farmers affected by Hurricane Beryl who have not registered their farm damage or loss will be given the opportunity to register.