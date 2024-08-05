MOA Receives Critical Equipment for Volcanic Cleanup Efforts

On Friday, 19 July 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture’s (MOA) Forestry Division, through the World Bank funded – Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) received equipment for the purpose of general volcanic cleanup in affected areas (namely mountainous areas).

The equipment, which was received by MOA’s Permanent Secretary Nerissa Gittens, included: 40 cutlass files, 10 gas and oil jugs, 65 hard hat safety helmets, 30 flagging tapes, 100 rain ponchos, 6 axes, 2 mechanic tool sets, 2 box end wrench sets (SAE), and 2 55-gallon drum gasoline transfer pumps.

On 13 February 2024, the MOA also received 8 rope pullers, 10 one-gallon containers of orange tree marking paint, 2 portable gas winches, and 4 chainsaws with safety equipment such as gloves, bar covers, and other accessories.

The items totalled EC$346,046.99.

This initiative aims to support the rehabilitation of forestry works and has equipped the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour with the necessary tools to address the urgent needs of the “red zone” areas. These equipment signify a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to restore and rehabilitate affected regions, ensuring the safety of the forestry workers and the sustainability of our forestry and agricultural sectors.

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) was designed to address the immediate and long-term needs arising from the volcanic eruptions that have impacted St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The project focuses on enhancing disaster resilience, restoring livelihoods, and rehabilitating critical infrastructure.