Irrigation kits to be distributed to farmers in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Information Technology will be handing over 116 irrigation systems from a total of 350 to farmers at an official distribution ceremony at the La Croix Palletisation Centre in Region 2 at 9:00 am on Friday, 28th June, 2024.

The initiative is part of the Unleashing the Blue Economy in the Caribbean – Contingency Emergency Response Component, (UBEC CERC) Food Insecurity Project, which is being financed by the World Bank to a tune of US$10 million.

The featured speaker will be Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves. Other speakers include: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Minister of Finance, Economic, Planning and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince among other officials.

The Food Insecurity project was implemented in 2023 and is geared towards addressing the impact of climate change, tropical storms, droughts and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and most recently, a volcanic eruption on the productive sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The objectives of the project include but is not limited to the increase of food production and availability to residents and growing visitor population, the improvement of economic and physical access to food by vulnerable groups, improved productivity, resilience and sustainability of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines production system; through the use of climate smart technologies and the infusion of youth into the sectors.

The targeted components include crop, livestock and safe and responsible fish production.