MOA to vigorously monitor meat products entering SVG this Christmas

The Animal Health and Production Division of the Ministry of Agriculture is aware that persons intend to bring, send or receive meat and meat products, as part of the annual end-of-year festive season in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Dr. Malaika Glasgow of the Animal Health and production Division, while this would be an important supply for persons as a critical part of their celebrations, the Ministry is required to continue the regulatory work and ensure the safety of the meat and meat products entering the country.

Dr. Glasgow reminds all persons, businesses, and religious, charitable, and civic agencies and organizations that they are required to apply for an import permit for all meat and meat products that will be arriving in the country in either their luggage or other packages via air or sea.

The procedure is as follows:

Obtaining and completing three (3) copies of the Application for License form. This form may be obtained from the Ministry of Trade in the Financial Complex.

Delivering the applications to the Animal Health and Production Division office at the Ministry of Agriculture in Kingstown, either in person or, scan and submit to [email protected] . (The application takes a minimum of three (3) business days to be processed)

. (The application takes a minimum of three (3) business days to be processed) The import permit must be collected from the office to then be taken to the Ministry of Trade for final processing. If the application was submitted electronically, the hard copies of the original application (3 copies) must be presented to collect the permit from the office to take to the Ministry of Trade to complete the process.

An appointment must be made at the Animal Health and Production Division at least twenty-four (24) hours in advance for the goods to be inspected when the shipment arrives. The office telephone number is 493-1749. When making an appointment, the name and contact number of the importer or broker clearing the shipment, location of the goods, and type of meat products must be provided.

An officer from the Animal Health and Production Division will be present at the port to conduct the inspection.

At the time of inspection, the importer or broker must present the required documentation for clearing the items and the items which must meet the conditions indicated on the permit to be allowed entry:

Small amounts for personal use (consignment under 25lbs) Items in original packaging Original supermarket/store receipt Valid Import Permit Large amounts (consignment over 25lbs) Original Export Health Certificate from exporting country’s Veterinary Services Valid Import Permit

On arrival, the AHPD would like to ensure that these goods can be cleared from the port as quickly and efficiently as possible to facilitate everyone participating in the festivities with their anticipated items.

We all have to do our part to ensure that we do not allow the entry of any exotic diseases that can decimate the animal population, livelihoods and food security of our nation and are grateful for the assistance of the public and other partners in this endeavour.

The AHPD expresses thanks to all in advance for their anticipated cooperation.