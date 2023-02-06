Mob in Hopetown, Guyana beats speeding driver after accident

Residents of Hopetown, Guyana, struck a driver multiple times yesterday after he collided with two people.

According to accounts, the man, a cousin of a prominent businessman, was speeding down Hopetown Public Road when he lost control of his Mazda RX-8 sports car and collided with two persons riding an electric scooter.

Residents who observed the collision became enraged and beat the man.

His car was dragged into the center of the road and set ablaze.

The Guyana Police Force responded to the event and directed traffic away from the area while the Fire Service extinguished the fire.

Source : Loop News