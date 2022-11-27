Mobile supermarkets to be removed from streets of Kingstown

Vendors who have outgrown the central market and operate in what can only be deemed as supermarket equivalents on the streets of Kingstown will have to terminate such businesses as the government seeks to clean up the capital city of Kingstown.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that the Kingstown Town Board will keep talking with these people to find the best way to maintain their economic well-being.

Gonsalves said some of these people are completely unreasonable and asked how people could put a mobile supermarket on the street.

“Some of them, some of the street vendors, they know what I’m talking about.” Some of them are not doing their own business; it is the business of people who have shops and stores; they are runners doing business on the street for the established businesses.

Gonsalves says everyone knows who they are—he knows, and the town warden knows them.

“Sometimes, when I talk to some of the persons who have shops and stores, I say, “How could they do that?” They say, “Well, comrade, if you can’t beat them, join them.” “We have to put the thing in some proper order,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said the town board will continue the discussions, saying, “We don’t want to take bread from you, but we have to do it properly.”