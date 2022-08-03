Moderate showers are forecast tonight but mostly over the Grenadines

Moderate showers are forecast tonight across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but more so over the Grenadines. There is a slight chance of thunderstorm activity.

As the night progresses, a gradual decrease in moisture will take place and mostly fair to partly conditions are anticipated by Thursday morning.

Fair to partly conditions will be short-lived, however, as a tropical wave inches closer to the island chain and begins affecting the islands sometime around Thursday night into and through Friday.

Expect a few moderate scattered showers as model guidance indicates that most of the convective activity will be to the south (Trinidad).

Moderate winds will blow from the east (E) backing to east northeast (ENE) at approximately 20km/h- 35 km/h allowing for breezy conditions.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 0.5m to 1.5m on the western coasts and peaking at 2.0m on the eastern coasts. Due to occasional wind gusts, seas may become slightly agitated on the eastern coasts. Sea bathers and small craft operators are asked to exercise caution.

In addition, slight haze intrusion will be across the region.