Moderate Showers Expected Tonight as Trough Approaches SVG

Fair to occasionally cloudy skies will persist across SVG into Monday evening. Meanwhile, a trough draws closer to our islands and this increases the chance of moderate showers late night Monday into Tuesday.

From midweek, a ridge pattern is expected to dominate the weather pattern with relatively fair conditions

Moderate to fresh (~20-30 km/h) north easterly to east north easterly trades are crossing our islands. Wind direction should shift to east south easterly on Tuesday. By Wednesday winds should shift to east north easterly by afternoon and gradually decrease (~15-25 km/h).

Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with northerly swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and near 2.5m on the eastern coasts. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

Swell heights should begin to fall from midweek. In addition, slight Saharan dust haze concentrations will be across our islands increasing by Thursday.