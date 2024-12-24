Moderate to Thick Saharan Dust Will Impact SVG on Christmas Day

Moderate to thick Saharan dust will continue across the island today into Wednesday morning, reducing air quality and visibility, gradually thinning out during Wednesday.

Fair conditions alternating with a few cloudy spells and scattered showers are anticipated within the next 72 hours.

Moderate to fresh (20-35km/h) east north east to east south easterly (ENE-ESE) trades are expected. Seas will be moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts.