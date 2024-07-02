EARLY CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation being cognizant of the critical function of school facilities in the recovery process, takes this opportunity to inform the public of the early closure of schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This closure of schools will be effective July 2nd, 2024.

The Ministry says Parents/Guardians will be informed by the leadership of the respective schools of the date that reports are made available for dissemination.

To our valued stakeholders in this education enterprise, we appreciate your forbearance and anticipate a collective response on the path to recovery, as a people fortified and resilient.