MOE/Hodder Education grade 6 writing contest ends on January 18

Grade 6 writing competition SVG

On January 18, the Ministry of Education and Hodder Education Grade 6 Writing Competition will come to an end. In the preliminary round, 39 schools from seven zones competed for 10 spots in the finals.

The winners will be announced at the closing ceremony at Frenches House at 1:30 in the afternoon, when the students will also read their works, after the students have written their pieces in the conference room of the Curriculum Development Unit at 9:00 in the morning.

At the closing event, additional prizes will be given out courtesy of Hodder Education. Ciana Nelson of the Buccament Government School took first place the previous year.

The finalists for this year are:

Victoria Lewis—Buccament Government School

Osei Abbott, Georgetown Government School

Tyra Danzine—Questelles Government School

Sache Ann Weekes, Cane End Government School

Keya Stay—Lowmans Leeward Anglican School

Jeniah Carr—Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Primary School

Zahandra Roberts attends Kingstown Preparatory School.

Kajj Murray—Windsor Primary School

Crystal Webb—Evesham Methodist School

Xavontea Deane—Lower Bay Inc.