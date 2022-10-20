MOE receives a donation of books from Hands Across the Sea

PUBLIC LIBRARY AND SCHOOLS RECEIVE 4,500 BOOKS FROM HATS

The Hands Across The Sea (HATS) Literacy Organization, through the Ministry of Education donated a consignment of books to students from different Primary Schools and community libraries earlier today, Wednesday October 19, 2022.

The organization functions throughout the Eastern Caribbean advocates for reading advancement, and each year donates to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of its Caribbean Literacy and School Support Program.

Yvette Pompey, local representative for the HATS Organisation, said the challenges in teaching children to read is seen daily and the organisation is aware that access to library books and a child friendly space are extremely important for children to develop a love for reading.

“For the past fourteen years it has been consistently placing brand new, exciting, action-packed books and other resources into the hands of our students”, Pompey said. She said ‘Hands Across The Sea’ appreciates the partnership that has been created with the Ministry of Education over the years, and are humbled to work with the ministry as they implement new programs and initiatives to improve the literacy standards of the Children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Funding for the donation was provided by the Mustique Charitable Trust. Natalia Gill, Project Director for the Trust, said HATS will distribute over 4000 books to mainly schools located in areas affected by the 2021 explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Additionally, the National Public Library also received 500 books to be used as part of their literacy and lending programs. Gill said the Mustique Charitable Trust is happy to partner with HATS to introduce and enhance the need for literacy at all levels in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hands Across the Sea is a non-governmental literacy organization and is recognized as a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Regional Education Group and a Development Partnership to the OECS Education Management Unit (EDMU). These partnerships give Hands has a voice in advocating for reading advancement and supports the implementation of grassroots initiatives in schools.

