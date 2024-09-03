MOE Unveils Comprehensive Plans for Safe School Resumption in SVG

Ministry of Education Prepares for Safe and Phased School Reopening

The Ministry of Education is actively gearing up for the reopening of schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students and staff.

In an interview with the API, Permanent Secretary Mycle Burke recently outlined the Ministry’s comprehensive plans for a phased reopening, which will accommodate the various levels of readiness among the nation’s educational institutions.

Burke noted that following extensive consultations with school principals, other key stakeholders and extensive talks with Cabinet, it has been decided that the reopening of schools will be conducted in three phases:

– Phase 1 (September 2, 2024): The majority of primary and secondary schools that sustained minimal damage will reopen.

– Phase 2 (September 9, 2024): Additional schools that require more extensive repairs will reopen.

– Phase 3 (September 16, 2024): A small number of schools that experienced significant damage will reopen.

In addition, Burke explained that the Ministry of Education has prioritized safety in the face of ongoing public health concerns, including the threats of dengue fever, COVID-19, and monkeypox. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, precautionary measures such as fumigation, sanitization, and the use of protective clothing for students have been implemented to mitigate risks and safeguard the health of the school population.

Additionally, recognizing the emotional and psychological impact of Hurricane Beryl on both students and teachers, the Ministry has put in place essential psychosocial support services to aid in the recovery process as they return to the classroom.

Burke said the Ministry of Education remains committed to providing quality education in a safe environment, understanding that resilience and adaptability are key to overcoming the challenges posed by both natural disasters and health crises.