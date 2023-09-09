MOFA holds prize-giving ceremony for CARICOM Day 10K

On September 6th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St Vincent (SVG) hosted the prize-giving ceremony for the CARICOM Day Open 10K, which was held on July 2, 2023.

The CARICOM 10K was just one of many events held during CARICOM Week to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community.

The competitors participated in three categories: female, male, and group.

The female winners are as follows:

Shameisha Richardson

Kiana Bailey

Joanna Jack

The male winners are:

Malakye Nero

Sobato McDowall

Jquan Stephens

The largest group winner is the Girl Guides Association represented by the Chief Commissioner, Mrs. Laura Browne.