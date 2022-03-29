MOFA SVG hosts its annual school visit programme

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has commenced its annual school visit programme. The annual event began on March 28, 2022.

The Ministry says the school visit programme for this year will be kept in-house at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade’s Conference Room from 28th March to 1st April 2022.

Both mornings and afternoon sessions are held to accommodate over 380 students throughout the week.

For the week-long sessions, the Ministry has targeted students from secondary schools in the city and its outskirts but is hoping to reach the students countrywide as is the custom of the Ministry.

In a Facebook post, MOFA says the objectives of the programme are to:

Sensitise students about global affairs and the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; To highlight the main duties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and, To inform students about some of the career opportunities in the Ministry.

The annual school visit programme is part of the Ministry’s public diplomacy initiative as a way of reaching the secondary levels students of this country. The yearly programme targets 3rd, 4th and 5th form students.

The students will be issued a Certificate of Participation at the end of the sessions.