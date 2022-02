PRESS RELEASE – The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment administrative centre located in the Ministerial Building, Halifax Street, Kingstown will be closed today, Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, due to flooding, which resulted from a plumbing failure.

We hope to return to normal office hours by Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Your kind attention in this regard will oblige.