Moisture Levels to Increase, Unsettled Weather by Weekend

Isolated showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this (Tuesday) afternoon. Over the next few days, fairly good visibility can be expected across our area.

Moisture levels are likely to increase across SVG by early Friday, with unstable conditions supporting cloudy skies, light rain and scattered showers across SVG towards the weekend.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km) breeze continues across our islands today, followed by a reduction in wind speed (10 – 20km) during Wednesday. Wind directions could vary between east northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swell ranging 0.5m to 1.0m west of our islands and 1.2m to 1.5m east of our islands.