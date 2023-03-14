Maxian Christopher Richardson obtains commercial pilot’s license

Mom Jennifer Richardson-Herbert is bursting with joy as her 25-year-old son, Maxian Christopher Richardson, has achieved his childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

“From a very early age, he knew what he wanted to become. At the age of 7, his dad provided him with a flight simulator, and since then he has never looked back”.

“Today, you have earned your wings; you are now a licensed commercial pilot,”, the proud mom stated.

Maxian attended CAE Oxford Academy in Arizona as an American Airlines Pilot Cadet. He started in January 2022, got his private pilot’s license on June 30th, and received his commercial pilot’s license in March 2023.

However, even with all the joy of her son’s achievement, Richardson-Herberts says there is still what she described as sweet sorrow.

“My one regret is that Maxian’s dad is not here to see his son’s dream realized”.

“Congratulations, Maxian Christopher Richardson, my son. You have done well, and I couldn’t be more proud. I thank God for guiding you thus far, and I pray you continue to grant Him a place in your heart”.

Richardson-Herbert urged her son, as he ventures into another chapter of his life, to always place God first.

“Remember to give him first place, for without him you can do nothing, but in him you can do all things. As you prepare to fly high, remember the many obstacles you had to overcome and how God helped you every time. May God fly with you always and keep you safe”.

Equipped with over 80 aircraft, CAE Phoenix hosts CAE’s pilots in training from the United States, Europe, and India for fundamental flight training and upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT).

In addition, CAE Phoenix is the training location for cadet programs for airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, and Aeromexico.