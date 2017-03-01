Mona Campus debaters Wins inter-campus postgraduate debates 2017

The intercampus postgraduate debates 2017 competition culminated on Friday, February 25, 2017, at the Beachcombers hotel`s conference room. In the final round of competition, the debaters used the parliamentary style to debate the topics drawn.

In the first round of competition, the Cave Hill team came up against the team from St. Augustine campus. They discussed the topic “The House believes that European nations involved in Caribbean Slavery have a normal responsibility to satisfy the reparations requests of CARICOM”.

The second round of competition saw Open Campus debating against Mona Campus on the topic, “The House believes that Distance Learning should be the major mode of tertiary-level learning in the Caribbean”.

The Mona Campus debaters were declared the winners with an overall score of one hundred and six (106) points, Cave Hill placed second with one hundred and two (102) points, St.Augustine placed third with one hundred (100) points and the Open Campus took the fourth place with ninety-four (94) points.

Vincentian Dallano Dazousa who represented the Cave Hill Campus was awarded the Best Speaker of the competition.

The judges for the competition were all local alumni of the University of the West Indies. They are Honourable Dr Jules Ferdinand, Dr Adrian Fraser and Ms Mandella Campbell.