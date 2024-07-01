MoneyGram is currently experiencing a global network outage in its system. Since September 20th, users accessing the services in St. Vincent have had inconsistent access.

MoneyGram stated in its release, “MoneyGram is experiencing a network outage that is affecting connectivity to a number of our systems.” We are working hard to better understand the nature and breadth of the problem. We understand the significance and urgency of this situation for our customers.”

On Saturday, the SVG Postal Corporation announced that the money transfer service is now unavailable at the Kingstown Post Office and all district post offices.

Massy Stores has confirmed that the MoneyGram service is presently unavailable in all their locations.