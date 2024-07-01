MoneyGram Systems Coming Back Online After Cyber Attack

MoneyGram, the Dallas-based international money transfer service, says they are making significant progress in restoring some of its financial systems.

MoneyGram’s systems have been offline since September 20 due to a cybersecurity issue.

On Tuesday, the company stated on its Facebook page:

“We continue to make progress in successfully restoring some of our key transactional systems. Our dedicated team is actively working around the clock on resuming normal business operations.”

“Once all systems are fully operational, transactions that are currently pending will be made available to customers. We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to share relevant updates as available.”

The restoration of full service and the method of issue detection remain unclear.