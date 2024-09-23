MoneyGram Systems Offline in Response to ‘Cybersecurity’ Issue

MoneyGram global network outage continues on September 23rd affecting users accessing the services in St. Vincent and across the globe.

MoneyGram on Monday stated;

“MoneyGram recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of our systems. Upon detection, we immediately launched an investigation and took protective steps to address it, including proactively taking systems offline which impacted network connectivity”.

“We are working with leading external cybersecurity experts and coordinating with law enforcement. We recognize the importance and urgency of this matter to our customers and partners. We are working diligently to bring our systems back online and resume normal business operations”.

On Saturday, the SVG Postal Corporation announced that the money transfer service is now unavailable at the Kingstown Post Office and all district post offices.

Massy Stores has confirmed that the MoneyGram service is presently unavailable in all their locations.

MoneyGram is a pretty big company, valued over a billion dollars. Yet there is a total dearth of news from anywhere in the world on it. Except for the thousands of people who don’t know what has happened to their money complaining in various online forums.

There are more than 50 million MoneyGram users in 200-plus countries and territories, according to the firm. Each year it processes more than $200 billion.