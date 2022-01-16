MoneyGram Services Now Available At All Massy Stores In SVG

MoneyGram services are now available at all three Massy stores located across St Vincent. In a Facebook post the supermarket giant said;

“Choosing a fast and reliable money transfer service just got easier. MoneyGram services are now available at Massy Stores Mega, Arnos Vale and Kingstown”.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is an American cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company based in the United States with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. It has an operations center in St. Louis Park, Minnesota and regional and local offices around the world.