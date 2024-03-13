MONROE COLLEGE INTRODUCES 50 FIRST GENERATION SCHOLARSHIPS

Monroe College has introduced a first-generation scholarship programme in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The programme, which has been implemented across the Caribbean region, will provide first-generation scholarships to 50 Vincentian students here and in the Diaspora.

On March 12th, Monroe College and the Government of SVG signed off on a new agreement. This initiative targets students from families where no one has attended a college or university before, to receive funding by the Monroe College and The Government of SVG partnership.

The deal will cover studies at all three (3) of Monroe College campuses in St. Lucia, New Rochelle and Bronx USA. Initially, 50 students from such families will be given tuition grants and the number of recipients will increase thereafter. To attend the St. Lucia Campus, a grant of EC$7180 to be split: GOSVG will contribute EC$4000.00 Monroe college will contribute EC$3170.00 To attend the campuses in New York GOSVG will contribute US$5000.00 Monroe College will contribute US$3961.00 Monroe College will also contribute US$1750 per student to live on campus. This initiative is designed to educate mainly “first generation” students from SVG to get an undergraduate degree tuition free.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the implementation of first-generation scholarships in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signifies a collaborative effort between Monroe College and the Government and augments this country’s thrust in advancing the education revolution.

The forum was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Honorable Montgomery Daniel, and other senior public servants.