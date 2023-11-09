Government of Monserrat commences new ferry service

A brief opening ceremony was held and chaired by the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Premier, Montserrat, Mrs. Daphne Cassell.

In his address, MP Hon. Charles Kirnon reminds the patrons that, despite the challenges, this project success was the direct result of the dedicated work by the members of Access Division, and he hopes the word dedication speaks to the future relationship of this new service on Montserrat going forward.

Mr. Ashley Lindsey provided the vote of thanks and extended appreciation for the instrumental support from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Finance Department, DITES, and the Montserrat Port Authority.

The V2V Express tickets are set at $550.00 return. There are also weekend specials and a monthly voyage to Nevis and St. Martin.