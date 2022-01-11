Montrose Man Gets 4 Months For Stealing Air Rifle, Cell Phone And Hairbrush

Police Report – On 8.01.22, police arrested and charged Olanzo Bailey a 35-year-old Labourer of Old Montrose with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly enter the dwelling house of a 43 years old Landscaper of Old Montrose as a trespasser and stole one (1) black and white Air Rifle valued at $2,500.00 ECC, one (1) Alcatel Phone Charger valued at $60.00 and one (1) yellow hairbrush valued $15.00ECC, total value $2,575.00. ECC, the property of the landscaper.

He was also charged with the theft of one (1) Samsung Galaxy Tablet valued at $900.00 ECC and one (1) Black Alcatel Tablet valued at $600.00. ECC total value is $1400.00 ECC, the property of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bailey appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 10.1.22 and plead guilty. He was sentenced to four months at Her Majesty’s Prison.