Montserrat Calypso Finals Renamed to honour Justin ‘Hero’ Cassell

Montserrat: 2022 Calypso Finals Renamed to honour first monarch

In honor of former King Justin “Hero” Cassell, the Montserrat Calypso Monarch competition has been renamed.

Hero won a record-setting ten calypso monarch crowns throughout his career, beginning in 1962.

Tomorrow, ten calypsonians will battle for the newly dubbed king title in Little Bay, Montserrat’s Festival Village.

Keithroy “De Voice/De Bear” Morson is the defending monarch. Five times he has won the local championship.

Herman “Cupid” Francis, Kelvin “Tabu” Duberry, Silvina “Khandie” Malone, Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, Steve “Iceman” Weekes, Roland “Kenzie” Johnson, and Baptiste “Baptiste” Wallace are competing for the crown.

Newcomers The top ten is completed by Peter “Maddie” Sullivan and Kimari “Proklaima” Kirnon.

The winner will get a $10,000 cash reward, and there are over $10,000 in additional prizes to be won.

The Justin “Hero” Cassell Calypso Finals are available for live and on-demand streaming on MACTV’s live.comeseetv.com page.

Source : Loop Caribbean