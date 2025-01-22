Montserrat Launches First National Biodiversity Strategy

Montserrat, in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to craft its first-ever National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP). This document, a critical policy tool for nations that are parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), will outline Montserrat’s roadmap for meeting its biodiversity commitments. The NBSAP aims to enhance ecosystem services, address the ongoing loss of biodiversity, and promote sustainable development while carefully balancing environmental, social, and economic priorities.

The project was officially launched at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in December 2024, where representatives from the Government of Montserrat and the OECS Commission addressed attendees. A presentation by PC Consultants Ltd., the firm engaged in developing the NBSAP, provided an overview of the initiative, followed by an engaging inception workshop that invited key stakeholders to participate in lively discussions about the plan’s objectives.

During the event, Ms. Norma Cherry-Fevrier of the OECS Commission highlighted the BioSPACE program (Biodiversity Support Programme for ACP Coastal Environments), an initiative funded by the European Union. Through a €10.7 million grant, the OECS is leading efforts to bolster biodiversity management across the Caribbean. Montserrat stands to benefit from three key initiatives under this program:

The development of the NBSAP: A foundational strategy for the island’s long-term conservation goals. Installation of an artificial reef: A solution to replace natural reefs lost during volcanic eruptions, which will help restore marine biodiversity and support the livelihoods of local fisherfolk. Inclusion in the Regional Environmental Data Portal: A platform designed to facilitate efficient management of environmental data, reporting, and decision-making for the island.

The Hon. John Osborne, Montserrat’s Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment, delivered a compelling keynote address. He underscored Montserrat’s ecological importance, noting that British Overseas Territories, including the island, harbor over 90% of the UK’s total biodiversity. He emphasized that safeguarding these resources is vital not just for their global significance but also for supporting local livelihoods. Minister Osborne reassured participants that the NBSAP would be tailored to Montserrat’s unique circumstances, addressing its challenges while leveraging its strengths. He further highlighted how a well-designed strategy could unlock opportunities for eco-tourism, sustainable agriculture, and cottage industries, ensuring that the island’s natural heritage benefits all Montserratians.

Ms. Odacy Davis, Co-Lead Consultant of PC Consultants Ltd., elaborated on the project during her presentation and led a vibrant inception workshop. The session brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, private sector representatives, fisherfolk, farmers, community members, and NGOs. Their input will be instrumental in shaping a comprehensive strategy that reflects the island’s needs and aspirations.

Over the next five months, the Department of Environment and the project’s Planning Team will engage stakeholders through bilateral meetings, site visits, surveys, and additional workshops. This collaborative approach ensures that Montserrat’s NBSAP will be inclusive, forward-thinking, and practical, paving the way for sustainable management of its natural resources and ecosystems.