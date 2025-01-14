WINAIR to Provide Additional Flights to Montserrat

The Government of Montserrat has signed a contract with Winward Islands Airways (WINAIR) to provide additional airlift into and out of the island during February and March 2025.

The agreement will allow WINAIR to assist with bolstering access for the traditionally peak travel period in the weeks leading up to and after the St. Patrick’s Festival that runs 8-17 March.

“We recognise that there are once again indications of an increased demand for travel to and from Montserrat around the upcoming St. Patrick’s celebrations. We have proactively engaged WINAIR, which has served Montserrat well in the past, to help facilitate the movement of people and goods into and out of the island,” said Premier Hon. Reuben T. Meade, who has responsibility for access.

“We have provided this as an interim service, while we continue to explore medium- and long-term enhancements to air and sea access to support sustainable growth of our economy,” Meade added.

The WINAIR service will increase accessibility to Montserrat via V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua and their main hub, Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten. Tickets for travel on WINAIR will only be available for purchase on their website: www.winair.sx. The Access Division will issue an additional update regarding ticket fares and the opening of the Montserrat booking portal when it goes live online.

Travellers are encouraged to take this announcement into consideration when making their travel arrangements. Additional updates will also be provided via Government of Montserrat channels, including ZJB Radio. Alternatively, persons can contact the Access Division by email at [email protected], telephone at 491 3378 or on WhatsApp at 664 392 3600.