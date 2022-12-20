In Orange Hill (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), more homes are being built for those who were displaced by the volcanic eruptions of 2021.

The Mustique Charitable Trust and the SVG government are working together to construct the dwellings.

The North Windward MP Montgomery Daniel announced in August that construction had started on an adjacent plot of property where 41 additional homes will be constructed with 1.5 million dollars from the Mustique Charitable Trust.

April 9, 2023, according to Daniel, is the target date to which they are working. “Surveyors are establishing the lots; we are expecting that all of this work will be finished and the houses turned over by that day.”

At Orange Hill, twenty-seven (27) homes were distributed in September.