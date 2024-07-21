More Showers: Tropical Wave Approaching SVG By Midweek

The SVG Met Office says instability continues to be across the islands and brief isolated showers are expected for the remainder of the day. Hazy conditions will also persist.

There is a high chance of showers on Monday, mostly during the morning period, with isolated showers lingering during the day.

Scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday as moisture builds from the south (equatorial moisture). Mid levels would become moist increasing the chance of moderate showers around Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a tropical wave should be approaching the islands, and an increase in cloud cover is anticipated as the day progresses into the night with scattered showers.

It is forecast to be breezy, with ESE-E winds at 10mph-25mph (15km/h-40km/h),becoming ENE at 15mph-20mph (25km/h-35km/h) during Wednesday. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-1.5m on the western coasts, and 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts. Saharan dust of varying concentration will be present in the atmosphere.