More than 100 Haitian migrants detained in Turks

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands detained 158 illegal Haitian migrants during a joint exercise with the Royal Turks and Caicos Regiment yesterday.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force (RTCIPF) reported that its Marine Operations Centre identified a migrant vessel around 10 miles west of Providenciales and began tracking it.

The vessel, which was on the brink of sinking, was intercepted by police and regiment officers.

The vessel was towed to the South Dock where the 134 men, 22 women and two children on board were detained.

Head of Special Operations Superintendent Martyn Ball said: “Working with our partners we have safely intercepted another vessel which was overcrowded, unsafe and risked the lives of all those on board.

“This interception again demonstrates the determination, professionalism and dedication of the RTCIPF Marine Unit, working together with colleagues in the Marine Operations Centre, TCI Regiment, TCI Immigration and Health services to save lives and keep our borders secure. Additionally, I am appealing to anyone if you have information relating to such activity that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 and give the information anonymously, not only will you be saving lives, but also supporting our National Security in the Turks and Caicos Islands.”