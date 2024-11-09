More thunderstorms expected as trough to affect SVG by Monday

A south easterly wind flow behind the tropical wave allowed for showers and thunderstorm activity mostly over the Grenadines during the morning. The wave is forecast to lose its dominance over the weather pattern tonight.

Expect the occasional scattered moderate showers with possible thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. After which, a decrease in shower activity is forecast for Sunday, although moist mid levels could allow for cloudy conditions. By Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected as a trough affects the region.

Model guidance is indicating roughly 1 inch (25mm) of rainfall by Monday night. High chance of some improve weather conditions on Tuesday as the ridge of high pressure builds.

Winds are blowing from the south east at 20km/h-30km/h, becoming easterly on Sunday and increasing slightly in speed. Expect east north east to east (ENE- E) trades on Monday at 15km/h-25km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging between 1.0m-1.5m during Monday and Tuesday. Thin layer of dust haze is possible from Monday.