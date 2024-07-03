A flash flood watch is in effect as a Tropical Wave affects St Vincent: Residents and motorist in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A central Atlantic tropical wave (Invest 96L) is near 55.5W and moving very rapidly westward at 25 to 30 kt will affect Windward islands today.

Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is observed from 10.5N to 15N between 53W and 62W.

Associated winds are 20 to 30 kt with seas of 8 to 11 ft. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur as it moves westward at 20 to 30 kt across the western tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles today.