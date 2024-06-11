Moroccan Experts to commence soil assessment in SVG

A team of experts from the Kingdom of Morocco recently visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines to conduct preliminary work on the impact of the ash fall after the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano. Although in its early stage, the delegation revealed measures that should be taken to sustain high quality soil that will boost agricultural production. The delegation is expected to conduct a 10 year bilateral cooperation evaluation.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Labour and Industry, Hon. Saboto Caesar emphasised the impact of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano which caused damage and loss to the Agriculture Sector. The Agriculture Minister indicated that large quantities of ash cover was experienced and took the opportunity to thank the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for their support in this research process.

Full Professor Researcher – expert in soil science, Pr. Khalil El Mejahed announced that after the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced changes in the soil’s physical and chemical properties. Professor El Mejahed disclosed that this needs to be evaluated since it will impact the soil’s acidity, its characteristics and crop production. The soil expert stressed that it is essential to have a national soil assessment or analysis programme in providing mitigation measures while utilising strategies such as liming, ploughing and composting.

The Professor thanked the Minister of Agriculture for his engagement and reflected on consultations which dated back to 2015 in an effort to developing a soil fertility map for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Professor El Mejahed revealed that over 2,500 soil samples were collected which will be allocated to respective soil maps based on their chemical and physical properties, and would be used as a guide to improving soil fertility and crop yield.

The soil expert added that the national programme can be used as a benchmark for neighbouring countries and expressed confidence that this exercise will assist in identifying the expected changes in the soil which would be useful in guiding crop allocation and selection. The Professor said the process requires a fully functional lab which will have plant analysis capabilities, and also alluded to St. Vincent and the Grenadines having the capacity to accommodate soil, plant and water analysis. Additionally, Surveillance was included as a part of the longterm mitigative process.