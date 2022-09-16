Mother needs help in finding 13-year-old daughter

Juli Nicholls told St Vincent Times on Friday night that she needs the public help in locating her 13-year-old daughter Jelani Nicholls, who left her home at Sally Spring around 7 pm on Friday evening.

Nicholls who is from Barrouallie says both she and her daughter are staying at her husband’s home in Sally Spring.

Nicholls said the principal of the Intermediate High School which her daughter attends notified her around midday that Jelani had left school with another female and never returned to class.

The mother said her daughter did come home this afternoon with her younger brother and when questioned over her whereabouts after the lunch break, she told her it was a lie the principal had spoken.

Nicholls said her daughter had asked her stepfather for a bag to dispose of garbage behind the house, however, when they both checked outside Jelani was nowhere to be found.

Jelani was last seen wearing a white vest, pink tights and pink slippers. Persons can contact 497 – 5210 with any information leading to her whereabouts.