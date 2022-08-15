Mother says Ziola Frederick found but she can’t get custody

An online post from Ziola Frederick’s mother Fedelice Frederick says her daughter has been located.

St Vincent police last evening issued a bulletin for the public to assist with finding the 15-year-old teen.

On Monday, Fredrick said her daughter was found at her father’s residence in Vermont.

In spite of this, Frederick alleged that when she got there with the police, Ziola’s grandparents informed her she could not have custody of the child.

Frederick alleges that the said people told her they didn’t know where the child was.

According to Frederick, she was told she would have to appear in court in order to fight for custody.

“They weren’t expecting me to be in SVG this morning”, Frederick said

In the near future, the mother plans to go live on social media to give full details.

(Grenadian student Ziola Frederick)