MOU enhances Standards Bureau-Consumer Affairs ministry cooperation

MOU signed between ministry of Public Service and the SVG Bureau of Standards

The Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday 25th January, 2024, that streamlines cooperation and directs the communication and exchange of information between the two institutions.

This MOU is another pillar in the multi-faceted approach in the implementation of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act No. 12 of 2020.

Cooperation would be achieved through the following areas –

Publication of Standards

Voluntary or compulsory standards

Identification of goods and services that has the Standards Mark

Publication of deficient goods

Investigation of complaints

Offences

Mr. Raymond Ryan, Permanent Secretary Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports signed on behalf of the Ministry, while Mr. Ezra Ledger, Executive Director, of the Bureau of Standards signed on behalf of the Bureau.

Witnessing the signing was Mr. Clarence Harry, Director of Consumer Affairs and Internal Trade.