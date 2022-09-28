MOU signed for cricket stadium construction in Grenada

Plans are moving ahead for the commencement of work on the National Cricket Stadium as Minister with responsibility for Youth, Sports, and Culture, Ron Redhead signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Peoples Republic of China earlier this week.

Redhead says the signing of the MOU signals the commencement of the transformation of the National Cricket Stadium facility which will aid in the development of cricket and safety for all those who use the facility.

He added that Government is grateful for the additional support that is being given by the People’s Republic of China in aiding the much-needed facelift to the facility and improvement in the infrastructure.

Work to be done on the facility includes renovation of broken walls and tiles, replacement of LED Screens and supporting systems and equipment, rust removal and anti-corrosion to steel structure, replacement of firefighter water pumps and fire extinguishers, replacement of elevators, repairs to the plumbing system, replacement of camera and sound system among other things.