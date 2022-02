St Vincent Times was informed that Vincentian architect and businessman Moulton Mayers has died.

Mayers passed on the morning of Saturday, 19 February, in the United States of America.

Mayers was the owner of Moulton Mayers Architects and designed some of SVG’s most prominent buildings, including;

The Reigate Building

NIS building

Building and Loan

Bequia Revenue Building

Mayers was also the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in SVG. St Vincent Times extends condolences to the Mayers family.