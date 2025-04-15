MVA Wins NCTI’s First Robotics Competition

MOUNTAIN VIEW ADVENTIST ACADEMY WINS INAUGURAL NCTI ROBOTICS COMPETITION

Eighty- two (82) students from various schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines received awards for their achievement and participation in the first National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI)’s Robotics competition. Fifteen (15) Secondary schools and 27 teams participated in the event, with the Mountain View Adventist Academy placing First, the Bethel High School placing second and third place went to the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

The Prize-giving ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall earlier today. Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King urged the students to view the skills learnt in the Robotics competition as a life skill which can lead to a lucrative and dynamic career path.

The Minister added that the NCTI has conducted training at various schools and students have expressed a keen interest in this field. Also addressing the ceremony was Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, who commended the NCTI for providing a means by which students can gain critical problem-solving skills as well as innovation and team building skills.

“It is very important in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to develop people who have the capacity to think critically, the people who have the capacity to innovate, the people who have the capacity to dream, to conceptualise …those are the skills you will carry with you well beyond this competition,” Minister Gonsalves said.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs said the NCTI is providing an opportunity for students to harness their skills and adapt to the technological changes in society.

He further added that the students demonstrated excellent knowledge of coding and robotics as they were able to grasp critical concepts within a two-month period. This is the first time the NCTI is hosting this competition.