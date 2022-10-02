Parents want water-logged entrance to school fixed “post-haste”

Parents of students attending the Mountain View Adventist Academy are worried about the entrance to the school and how their children could be affected as bad weather approaches the country.

Last week the road leading to the school was turned into a mid-size swimming pool as heavy rains affected the island.

On Sunday night the Met Office stated that the first of two tropical waves will begin affecting the island tonight and into Monday. Scattered showers and a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday and on Tuesday as a tropical wave and its trailing instability affect the islands.

St Vincent Times understands that the vexing issue has been reported many times by the school Authorities, parents and community members all to no avail.

Several parents who spoke to St Vincent Times last week have varying degrees of frustration as they have been complaining about the situation for some time now.

“Basic things in life we can’t get straight. I reported this matter to those in charge five times now. Why are we always waiting for the worst to take place?”, one parent stated.

“This is the unfortunate situation students have to deal with once the rain comes, walking through the pool that has developed here”, another parent said.

“ I call on the MP Jimmy Prince and BRAGSA to do something about this. The children’s shoes and socks are soaked, and children slip and fall here because it’s growing moss. Maybe if it was GHS or Grammar School they would have rushed to fix it”, the angry father said.

Several teachers who spoke with St Vincent Times said they are hoping that something would be done soon to rectify the issue, as it poses a challenge to the safety of the children as well as staff.