MP Boosts North Leeward Carnival with $12,000 Cash Injection

Carlos James, North Leeward representative, and his friends donated $12,000 to the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organisation.

At a news conference, Mr James—who is also St Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) Minister of Culture—said he raised the money after learning about the difficulties the rural North Leeward Carnival committee was facing.

He said that some of the cash is personal. “I said, look, I have to get involved, and with the support of a few of my friends, friends of North Leeward, we decided we were going to put together some funding,” he remarked.

“We made the decision to support this committee, and after a week of events, I’m sure they’re scratching their heads because they have a lot of bills to pay,” he remarked.

James stated that the North Leeward rural funfair planning group might not have been able to satisfy some of its financial obligations if it weren’t for his intervention and resourcefulness.

“I want the people of North Leeward to understand and appreciate that what we do, we do it selflessly for you to ensure that whether it is in sports, culture, education, or healthcare, we put the resources in”, James said.