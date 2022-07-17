MP Saboto Caesar is acting Prime Minister of SVG

Currently, South Central Windward MP Saboto Caesar is serving as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Sunday, the third-term elected member of Parliament confirmed to St Vincent Times that he had assumed the role of acting Prime Minister until PM Gonsalves returns from Central America.

Both the prime minister and deputy prime minister are out of state.

A photo sent to St Vincent Times on Sunday shows Caesar exiting the PM’s official vehicle on his way to church at the Diamonds New Testament Church.

Caesar and Gonsalves’s son Camilo Gonsalves are the two top contenders for the party leadership.

A new deputy political leader is expected to be elected at the party’s convention on July 31, 2022